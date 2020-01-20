SORRY, I'm not impressed with the “iconic sculpture for Auckland roundabout" (Echo, Jan 16).
It is very spiky and to be authentic the arches should be made of wood. Durham pits had wooden props which creaked and gave the men warning when there was danger of the roof falling in. Yorkshire pits had metal props which gave way without warning.
May I suggest that the steering committee reconsider and save money by erecting Bobby Olley’s Westoe Netty on the roundabout? It would slow the traffic down and attract a lot more visitors if unfortunately mainly those who only want to spend a penny.
M Eason, Darlington