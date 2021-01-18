A NORTH--EAST company has launched a new innovation which allows its aluminium flagpoles to be installed onto shipping containers frequently used across construction sites.

The new container flagpoles system is the first of its kind in the UK and enables contractors and housebuilders to make building sites highly visible to visitors and passers-by as soon as work starts and before main site branding is installed.

The innovation has been launched by Newton Aycliffe-headquartered Harrison Flagpoles, which is the UK’s only independent manufacturer of glassfibre, aluminium and stainless-steel flagpoles.

Featuring a proprietary ‘twist and lock’ mechanism, the company believes it is the first manufacturer in the UK to design, build and launch a shipping container flagpole system.

National housebuilder Redrow was the first company to benefit from the innovation and is initially using the container flagpoles for both branding and wayfinding at a number of its sites.

Harrison Flagpoles sales and marketing director, Anthony Leonard, said: “Our container flagpole system enables construction companies to become highly visible as soon as work starts on site.

“As far as we are aware, we have achieved a UK first by being the only company in the country to design, build and launch this type of flagpole innovation.

“Once a site is up and running, our container flagpoles can also be used as wayfinders to various locations on site such as first aid stations or security.

“We are able to provide clients with an integrated service, from supply to installation and service, whilst also providing custom designed, branded and manufactured flags for the containers.”

According to the company, the aluminium container flagpoles are easily installed and a one metre swivel arm top with a white mushroom finial means flags remain seen even if there is no wind.

Founded in 1987, Harrison Flagpoles operates nationally and internationally from its headquarters and manufacturing facility in Newton Aycliffe. The company serves the construction, housebuilder, automotive, retail, hospitality, leisure and public sectors.

For more information visit www.flagpoles.co.uk