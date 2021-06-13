FOOTBALL fans across the North-East endured a tense afternoon in the sun before England finally put the seal on an opening match win in the Euros on what they hope may prove the first of several Super Sundays in the Euros.

Fans partied into the balmly evening after Raheem Sterling gave the Three Lions a 57th minute lead, which Gareth Southgate’s team nervously hung onto against Croatia, their World Cup conquerors in 2018.

Some old hands were saying “we’ve seen it all before”, trying to keep the lid on expectation.

And, it was never plain sailing against the talented Croats, although there was a brief moment when fans thought Harry Kane may have added a second goal midway through the second-half.

But as his close-range effort fell narrowly wide of the Croatian goal, there was a gasp as England’s hot-shot collided with the post.

The throng gathered in the fans’ zone at Newcastle’s Times Square took a collective in-take of breath before cheering almost as loudly as when Sterling scored, as the England skipper made it back to his feet and returned to the Wembley pitch.

Earlier there were further groans when Phil Foden was denied a sixth-minute opener by the woodwork.

But in the minutes after the break there were mixed views among the fans’ zone cognoscenti.

Some thought Sterling should be replaced, given his relative goal drought in recent weeks, until Friday’s MBE winner neatly finished Kalvin Phillips’ through pass to vanquish any suggestion he should be subbed off.

All agreed, however, that the provider, Leeds’ relative international rookie, was the Man of the Match, and should be an automatic pick for England’s second Group D match, against Scotland on Friday.

Riotous scenes greeted the final whistle and there was more than the odd rendition of ‘Football’s Coming Home’ as fans dispersed to other Newcastle watering holes.

As one joyous fan parted company with his pals, they all agreed they would be reconvening in front of the big screen, near Newcastle’s Centre for Life, again on Friday.

All are no doubt hoping there will be six more England wins, culminating in what may be another Super Sunday, at the climax of the tournament, on July 11.