IN reply to John Gilmore's letter about the closure of Bishop Auckland hospital's stroke unit (HAS, Jan 9), it was during Tony Blair’s Labour government that this privately financed so-called 'state of the art' hospital was built in 2002 at a cost of £67m.

At the time, critics including consultants and a former health trust chairman, said it was a white elephant and should never have been built, and it was also during the Labour reign that the children’s ward was closed down.