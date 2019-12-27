THE difference between the indigenous British working class and the Labour Party, which purports to represent them, is that the indigenous British working class are not ideologically Marxist. They are more nationalistic with their sense of patriotism and believing in their right as people and as a country for self-determination.

Even though the Labour Party says it represents the indigenous British working class along with the working classes from immigrant communities, the truth is that the Labour Party loathes the indigenous British people, irrespective of class. This is why they opened the floodgates on immigration, so to import a new batch of Labour voters.