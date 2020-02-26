A TEAM of working sprockers and a game-loving whippet are among the latest entries to our Love Your Dog competition.

Pet owners are being encouraged to enter the competition to see their beloved pooch crowned best dog of the year.

Entries have been coming in for The Northern Echo’s Love Your Dog competition, which was launched earlier this month.

Dog owners can send in their snaps of their favourite pets to be in with the chance of winning a year’s worth of raw dog food, supplied by Durham Animal Feeds, based in Ferryhill, County Durham.

Sama, the whippet

The entries this week include Sama, the whippet, whose proud owner Pauline Robinson snapped while she was playing ball.

Meanwhile Samantha Harvey sent in a picture of her team of working sprockers.

Dogs will also be featured in Durham Animal Feed's calendar for next year.

To enter, send us a photo and tell us why your pet deserves to be dog of the year.

Twelve finalists will be selected to star in the Durham Animal Feeds 2021 calendar.

The prize for the overall winner will be voted for by readers and will win a year's supply of dog food.

People have until Friday, March 13 to enter.

Visit www.northernecho.co.uk/loveyourdog for further details.