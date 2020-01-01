TODAY'S Spennymoor Town versus Darlington game was delayed after a perimeter fence collapsed at half-time.

A section of fence fell to the ground under in front of a large proportion of Quakers supporters.

One home supporter said: "It came down really easily when Darlo fans leaned in it. A few people fell over - stewards and Darlo fans."

The fans in that area are being moved, leading to a half time lasting at least 30 minutes.

Spennymoor did not make the game all-ticket and said yesterday that they had allocated space for 900 Darlington fans.

However, Darlington supporters expressed their concerns about the arrangement as more than 900 have attended this fixture in recent years.

Part of the fence involved prior to the game

The match restarted just after 4.15pm.