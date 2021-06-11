The PEOPLE of County Durham and Darlington are being urged to stay on the right side of the law as the eagerly anticipated Euro 2020 tournament gets underway today.

After a very challenging year in which so many events, whether on a national or community level, have been cancelled or delayed, fans are being encouraged to enjoy themselves.

But Durham Constabulary said it is important to remember that the Covid-19 pandemic is not over, and some restrictions remain.

Temporary Superintendent Neal Bickford said: “We know many people look forward to this tournament in normal times, so given what we have all been through over the last year, it is not surprising people are excited.

“It is a great opportunity for family and friends to come together to celebrate their team’s victories or commiserate in defeat and whilst we encourage people to have fun, we urge them to do it safely and responsibly.

“We have all made significant sacrifices in the battle against Covid-19 and it has undoubtedly been tough so let’s not throw it away now.”

Fans are also urged to think about their alcohol consumption and how that could affect their actions.

Temporary Superintendent Bickford added: “If you have consumed alcohol don’t get behind the wheel, make alternative arrangements.

“Drink-driving, together with any kind of violence and anti-social behaviour will not be tolerated.

“Please look out for each other and stay safe. We want everyone to have fun and enjoy the freedom we have waited so long for.

“Our advice is know your limits and consider how you and those you are with will get home safely.”