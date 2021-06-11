POLICE have released CCTV images of two people they want to question in relation to a house break-in.
A wallet was stolen from a house in Brantwood Terrace, Bishop Auckland, on May 22 and a payment card from it is believed to have been used in several shops in the town.
Officers now want to speak to the two people from the CCTV images in connection with the burglary and have appealed to the public for help to trace them.
Anyone with any information is asked to call Durham Constabulary on 101, quoting incident reference number 157 of May 22.