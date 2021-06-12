TWO men have been jailed and a further pair received suspended prison sentences at Durham Crown Court over their involvement in separate acts of violence over the last six months.

Gavin Alan Jackson received a two-year prison sentence over an incident in Third Street, Horden, early on Thursday January 14.

Accompanied by a woman, he was alleged to have stabbed and slashed a man to the head using a machete, causing several lacerations and puncture wounds, at about 1.30am.

The 34-year-old defendant, formerly of Rose Lea, Witton Gilbert, but said by the court to be of no fixed address, denied wounding with intent and having a bladed article in public at a plea hearing, on February 12.

His case was adjourned for a trial scheduled to take place on a day this week.

Appearing on Monday, his pleas to the slightly lesser charge of unlawful wounding, plus affray were accepted by the Crown.

In a different case, Mathew William Watson received an 18-month prison sentence after admitting a charge of assault causing actual bodily harm, at a plea hearing at the court, on Wednesday.

It related to an incident of domestic violence at his home address, in Ferryhill, on Tuesday May 11.

The 34-year-old defendant, of Firwood Terrace, was alleged to have struck his partner, also in her early 30s, to the back of the head with a rolling pin, causing a cut.

He was also said to have pulled her to the floor, bounced on her and kicked her in the ribs at least twice, before stamping on her, leaving the victim requiring hospital treatment.

In a further case, Nathan Reece Haslam, 22, of Huntsgarth, in Sunnybrow, Willington, received a 14-month prison sentence, and co-accused Jamie Hamilton, 32, of Skippers Meadow, Ushaw Moor, was given a ten-month prison sentence, both suspended for two years, after their pleas to unlawful wounding and affray were accepted by the Crown.

Both were also placed on four-month 7pm to 7am home curfews.

They each previously denied the more serious offence of wounding with intent.

A third accused, Kimberley Louise Latcham, 27, of Bainbridge Avenue, Willington, who admitted affray, was given a two-year community order, with 15 probation-run rehabilitation activity days.

It related to an incident in Willington, on December 8, in which their victim sustained a fractured collar bone and a cut above his eyebrow.