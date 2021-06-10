RESIDENTS of a County Durham village are "worried" over plans to erect six holiday homes and cafe on nearby land because it could "spoil" the landscape.

The plans seek to construct six single-storey chalets in Kalloe, near Ferryhill, as well as a cafe situated towards the site entrance and a manager’s unit close to it.

All the chalets as well as the managers unit could have two-bedrooms, a dining area, lounge, kitchenette and shower and W.C.

They could also have a separate access drive with capacity for up to two parking spaces.

The cafe could have a central apex, with seating, kitchen, W.C and servery and parking for the site could be provided via a communal parking area as part of the development.

According to the Design and Access Statement the chalets have been designed to fit into the slope so that they are not visually prominent.

However, neighbours to the development have expressed their concerns over the impact of the development.

One neighbour, who did not provide a name, said: "I have lived at my present address for 13 years and the view and wildlife make Kelloe what it is.

"The area is peaceful which would alter if the planning permission was to go ahead. The view when you open your curtains on a morning is still breath taking and, in the winter, when the snow falls is also still breath taking like a Christmas card.

"We don't need any more houses or holiday homes in Kelloe, just leave the countryside alone. In general every bit of spare land that becomes available houses are built, spoiling the landscape and the wildlife suffering.

"Kelloe is a quiet estate, let's keep it that way."

Tracey Soppitt and her husband Stephan Soppitt said: "We are against this proposed plan. The road is extremely busy without traffic going in and out for holiday chalets and would ruin our beautiful view of the countryside."

"It is an accident hotspot already without even further congestion."

Nicola Potts, said: "I would like to put my complaints forward about the holiday chalets and cafe that has been put into place in Kelloe.

I do not agree to this happening as I have several worries about these plans."