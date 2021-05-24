THE newest bus lane to come to County Durham will see its cameras switched on today - with fines of £60 for those flouting the rules.

A 'bus gate' has been installed on Cornforth Lane in Coxhoe in what Durham County Council has said is needed to alleviate safety concerns in the area.

The Northern Echo previously reported that the section of road, located off the roundabout near School Avenue, would become monitored by ANPR cameras.

Read more: Bus lane with cameras coming to road in Coxhoe in County Durham

But saying that the new cameras would go live today, the council said those illegally travelling through the bus lane would receive a warning letter for the first two weeks.

It said those being caught beyond that date would then be issued a £60 fine, discounted to £30 if paid within the first 14 days.

Contractors could be seen working on the new bus lane this week Picture: SARAH CALDECOTT

Dave Wafer, head of transport and contract services at the council, said: "Although cars haven't been allowed to access Cornforth Lane from the A177 for a number of years, concerns have been raised that some drivers may have ignored this, making it dangerous for both local residents and school children.

"By introducing the bus gate we are able to monitor this more closely and, hopefully, encourage all drivers to comply with the restrictions. We would ask that everyone takes note of the new measures to help us to improve road safety and the experience of nearby residents and pupils."

To avoid receiving a fine once the cameras are switched on, motorists entering Cornforth Lane will need to travel along the A177 before turning left towards Station Road West.

As the bus lane has also been installed on the same stretch of road in the opposite direction, motorists will have to rely on Sanderson Street and Station Road to exit.