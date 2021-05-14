VISITOR attractions in Bishop Auckland – including Auckland Castle – will reopen in time for the summer holiday season.

The Auckland Project has confirmed its plans to reopen much of the historic castle, its grounds and galleries in just seven weeks time.

Since March 2020, all venues and attractions across The Auckland Project have been closed, with only the Deer Park remaining open to the public.

However, following the easing of Government Covid-19 restrictions, a reopening roadmap has been revealed, which will see some areas of the Castle grounds opened up to the public for the first time.

As we begin to look forward to better times, we are thrilled to be able to open the Castle grounds and areas of the Walled Garden which have never been available to the public before. Edward Perry, CEO of enterprise at The Auckland Project

From Saturday, July 3, Bishop Auckland residents and visitors to the town will again be able to enjoy the historic splendour of Auckland Castle.

Some rooms and the Bishop’s Kitchen café will initially remain closed to allow for social distancing, and timed tickets will need to be booked online in advance.

The grounds of Auckland Castle have undergone work Picture: JOHN MILLARD

People will also be able to visit the castle’s extensive – and now remodelled – surrounding curtilage including newly developed access to the North Terrace where visitors can see the beautiful long views through the Deer Park and beyond into the Wear Valley.

The Mining Art Gallery, in Market Place, will re-open at the same time.

The Mining Art Gallery, Bishop Auckland Picture: THE AUCKLAND PROJECT

As well as experiencing the grandeur of the Throne Room and the warm elegance of the Long Dining Room in the Castle, home to Francisco de Zurbarán’s impressive series of paintings Jacob and his Twelve Sons, visitors will also be able to view a new exhibition, Beauty in the Everyday: Dutch and Flemish Masters at Auckland Castle, which will be on display in the Bishop Trevor Gallery until October 3.

For the first time, visitors also will be invited to take bespoke tours of the seventeenth century Lower Walled Garden and Orchard, which produced vegetables for surrounding communities during 2020 as part of The Auckland Project’s Closed Doors, Open Hearts initiative, which saw over 20,000 meals distributed.

The Walled Garden is still some years away from completion but for 2021, rows of seasonal vegetables and a young apple orchard with wide range of summer flowers will be available for visitors to see.

Picture: JOHN MILLARD

Edward Perry, newly appointed CEO of Enterprise at The Auckland Project, said: “It’s been an incredibly challenging eighteen months for so many people, businesses and charities.

“As we begin to look forward to better times, we are thrilled to be able to open the Castle grounds and areas of the Walled Garden which have never been available to the public before.

“It’s wonderful to be able to prepare for visitors again, especially at a time when gardens and outdoor spaces are increasingly valued and essential to our wellbeing.”

The new exhibition for the Bishop Trevor Gallery will focus on scenes of everyday life produced in the Low Countries during the seventeenth century.

The paintings are expected to strike a particular chord with visitors, who may have reflected on the value we place on our outdoor spaces, communities, friends and families during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Clare Barron Picture: HOUSE OF HUES, THE AUCKLAND PROJECT

Clare Baron, Head of Exhibitions, said: “Dutch and Flemish painters offer us a glimpse of daily and domestic life 400 years ago, capturing everyday moments which many of us have taken for granted in the past – being able to sit outside with each other, meet together to celebrate birthdays and festivals, or just enjoy the company of a friend on a walk through the park.

“In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, we treasure those moments so much more. This exhibition celebrates the small things which, every day, make such a difference to our lives.”

The Throne Room Picture:HOUSE OF HUES, THE AUCKLAND PROJECT

In order to ensure the safety and confidence of both visitors and The Auckland Project team, some rooms in the Castle will remain closed while social distancing remains a requirement.

In addition, a system of timed tickets will be used for the Castle as well as the Walled Garden tours.

These will go on sale online from the beginning of June and visitors are advised that pre-booking a timed ticket is essential.

With the Bishop’s Kitchen in the Castle not able to reopen immediately, coffee and ice cream carts will be stationed at Auckland Tower, with picnic hampers available to pre-order online from The Auckland Project catering team.

Visitors will be welcome to enjoy their picnic in the Deer Park, or, with a Castle ticket, in the quiet of the Castle Courtyard.

The Clock Tower at the entrance to Auckland Castle Picture: JOHN MILLARD

As well as the re-openings, residents and visitors alike will also be able to take in the welcome sight and sound of the new clock face and restored bell at the top of the eye-catching Clock Tower, which has been the subject of a six-month restoration project.

During the restoration, it was discovered that the bell was hundreds of years older than was first thought – and that it may well have been ringing out over Bishop Auckland for the best part of 1,000 years.

Timed tickets for Auckland Castle and tours of the Lower Walled Garden and Orchard will go on sale via aucklandproject.org on June 1, 2021.