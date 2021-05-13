A DURHAM street could see two six-bedroom house of multiple occupation and a one-bedroom flat according to plans submitted to Durham County Council.
The development could see a change of use of the first, second and third floor retail space on Silver Street in Durham to construct two-six bedroomed flats.
There could also be a change of use of part of the basement and lower basement retail space to form a one-bedroomed flat.
Internally the proposal would see the living room, kitchen, fireplaces, skirtings, ceiling roses and cornice retained.
The existing central staircase could also be retained as it provides access to second and third floor bedrooms.
According to the Design and Access Statement the “generous proportions of the bedrooms allow for en-suite shower rooms throughout.”
The flats could also benefit from a heating, ventilation, and air conditioning system to avoid the need to open windows and let in noise and air pollution.
The statement goes on to concludes that “there would be no harm to, or loss of, the significance of the heritage asset as a result of the proposed work.
“The proposed internal alterations preserve the surviving fireplaces and decorative moldings that are part of the historic features.
“The proposed development brings back underused and disused floor space into its original residential use.”
The planning application can still be viewed and commented on online via the Durham County Council website.