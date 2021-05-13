ONE County Durham town is being put on the map thanks to a film maker’s horror vision.

Film maker Dean 'Midas' Maynard, from Willington, dreamed of creating his own horror films.

It all started when Mr Maynard co-produced and acted in 2014 film The Legend of the Chained Oak, which won best horror short awards at The Bram Stoker Festival, Portobello Festival and was shortlisted at other festivals around the world.

Over the past year, he has expanded his home made horror franchise.

He has now got in six his films in the Rag Dolly horror franchise and 14 awards under his belt.

However, Mr Maynard has no plans to stop, with his films being watched by audiences across the globe, he is seeing huge successes.

Mr Maynard said: “It’s strange to see little old Willington on the big screen.

"People on the other side of the world have watched the films and are talking about us.

"Someone is even making T-shirts of the character Rag Dolly which is unbelievable.

"Its great for everyone involved and for the town itself."

The next film in the series that Mr Midas is working on is Rag Dolly Home Coming.

Filming is due to commence soon in Wolsingham.

Mr Maynard added: “I am really looking forward to this one.

“Without giving anything away, a short synopsis of the film would be a property developer has bought Rag Dolly’s childhood home and seeks to turn it into an attraction, four people are invited to investigate the home.

“You will have to watch the film to find out what happens to them.”

Mr Maynard is hoping to release the film in June after the restrictions have eased.

He also has big plans to continue his horror franchise, with more films on the way.

He added: “Due to the popularity and the awards we have been winning we are doing a Valentines Eve 3.

“Sam Lavery will be back to reprise her role as Valentines Eve, but we don’t know when we will start filming.

“I was going to kill her off, but she is such a good character and has a great presence on screen, I would be crazy not to bring her back.

“We could aim for a Valentines Day 2022, but I would love to release a film around Halloween, it is a horror franchise after all.”