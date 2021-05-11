Bishop Auckland's Tory MP has accused her Labour predecessor of trolling her on Twitter after she visited hospital for an infected finger.

The latest spat came after former Labour MP Helen Goodman failed in her bid last week to secure a seat on Durham County Council.

Dehenna Davison, who unseated Helen Goodman 2019, had tweeted: "I always said an election would one day land me in hospital! Thankfully, today, only for a dodgy finger!

"A massive thanks to both Mark and Jackie at Bishop Auckland Hospital, who had me in and out in less than 10 mins after I’d consulted NHS 111 online."

The tweet was accompanied with photographs of her infected finger, before and after it had been treated.

I always said an election would one day land me in hospital! 😷



Thankfully, today, only for a dodgy finger!



— Dehenna Davison MP (@DehennaDavison) May 9, 2021

Mrs Goodman replied: "You went to hospital to get a plaster on your finger!!!!!!what??"

Ms Davison tweeted: "I was directed to the Urgent Care Centre on professional advice from NHS 111 to have it drained, dressed, and to have antibiotics prescribed.

"Next time, I’ll just give you a buzz for medical advice."

This prompted Helen Goodman to retort: "A+E complain they get too many people who should go to the chemist/gp. And it's a very expensive way of giving treatment.

To which Ms Davison replied: "NHS 111 professionals directed me to the Urgent Care Centre since it’s a weekend and my GP surgery isn’t open.

"Besides, it’s impossible to attend A&E in Bishop since it closed under your watch. I have another meeting with the Minister on Tuesday to try and reverse the damage."

Following a further exchange, Ms Davison continued: "I have lost count of the number of people who, unprompted, have pointed out the constant trolling I have received from my predecessor.

"This has come from friends, colleagues, and even strangers, including from members of Helen’s own party."

After North West Durham Tory MP Richard Holden weighed in, Mrs Goodman replied: "Here we go even #Tory MPs join in online bullying! I'm 63 I don't even know what trolling means let alone attempt to do it."

"Again I must ask what meaning does your anti-bullying campaign mean when you're part of the problem?

Miss Davison rounded off: "Helen, yesterday you tweeted criticising me for attending the hospital on the advice of medical professionals. This has followed years of you attacking me on Twitter.

"Please don’t try and play the victim because people are calling out your behaviour.

"I have largely stayed quiet because I haven’t wanted to cause a fuss nor sink to her level, but online bullying must be called out, and enough is enough."