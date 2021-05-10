POLICE have discovered 1,200 cannabis plants inside a former church in Bishop Auckland – as well as men in the process of moving them out.
A Durham Police spokesperson said: "Officers raided the former St Peter's church, in Bishop Auckland, on Sunday night following a tip off.
"And not only did they discover 1,200 cannabis plants inside but men in the process of moving them out.
"Four men have since been arrested and are currently in police custody."
Inspector Peter Lonsdale said: "We will always do everything we can to disrupt the chain of illegal drugs and that's exactly what we did.
"I would encourage anyone with any further information to call us on 101."
