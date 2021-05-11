FUNDRAISERS who took part in a 'walk to work' challenge for charity completed the 312 miles so quickly that they were asked to double the challenge by walking back.

Sixteen employees at Anabas Facilities Management virtually walked the distance from the north office in Gateshead to the south office in Haywards Heath for Muscular Dystrophy UK (MDUK).

Danielle Cutler, in the finance department, suggested MDUK because those with the condition can find walking very difficult.

Kirsty Gaunt, Anabas learning and development manager, said: “As a relatively small company in the world of facilities management, we make the effort to consider lesser-known charities in our corporate social responsibility (CSR) work.

“MDUK was selected from thousands of charities by our employee forum, and we have been tracking each other’s walking around the country with an app. This has really brought people together and has been a wonderful group activity.

“The forum came up with the walk-to-work idea and decided to virtually do the distance from their most northerly client office in Gateshead, to their most southerly in Haywards Heath, which is 312 miles. The extended Anabas family members also got involved, including partners, children and pets!

“The challenge was planned from April 2 to 30, but it was completed in the first two weeks and now we’ve decided that we should walk back!”

The company matched £1 for every mile, and now the fundraising total stands at £483.

Susanne Driffield, MDUK regional development manager North of England and East Midlands, said: “It was great to talk to Kirsty and to hear how the challenge boosted staff morale and brought everyone together (virtually) all to help in the fight against muscle-wasting conditions."

"I hope their exceptional efforts will inspire others to get moving for a good cause too.”

Kirsty added: “We’re thrilled that we reached our target number of miles half-way through the month.

“We’re over the moon that we have surpassed our initial fundraising target with donations from individuals getting involved, colleague donations and a considerable donation from Anabas themselves.”

To support Anabas’ fundraising visit justgiving.com/fundraising/anabas-family