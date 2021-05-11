TICKETS are on sale for one of the North East's biggest attractions after its expansion projects.
Tickets for 11Arches Park, in Bishop Auckland, are now on sale offering ‘Epic journeys through time with spectacular shows and immersive attractions in a beautifully landscaped open space.’
Visitors will be able to step back in time in a Viking village, experience immersive live action shows as well as get close to nature in the park’s beautiful landscape.
Daily schedules will ensure visitors get the most out of the experience and don’t miss any part of the action.
Organisers are promising ‘battle-cries, the thunder of horses’ hooves, the heat of the Vikings’ forge, a relaxing soundtrack of music and water, plus a cast of animal characters and cultural icons from all over the UK.’
The attractions include immersive walkthrough; The Maze of Fame, the Kids’ Viking Lair, the Dancing Waters show, alongside family favourite the Animal Croft .
Finally, the latest original show ‘Fina and the Golden Cape’ on the panoramic outdoor stage.
To celebrate opening, there’s a limited edition ‘Epic Ticket Launch’; entrance will be £10 for adults and children if purchased before Friday, May 28, compared with on-the-door prices of £18 and £12, respectively.
11Arches Park will be open every Saturday from August 7 – September 11 before opening fully in 2022.
To book tickets, visit: kynren.com/11arches-park/pricing