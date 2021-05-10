THIS week, The Northern Echo Camera Club captures the best moments of the North-East's much-loved animals.
From captivating wildlife to loyal companions, this week's selection shows animals across the region enjoying any snacks they can get their hands on.
A clever grey squirrel shows off its balancing skills to reach a tasty treat in a photo by Murray McLaren, and a starling takes a leap of faith with eyes on the prize in a capture from Anne Marie Maddison.
A friendly pooch realises its fatal error when missing a treat in a shot from Lee Turner, and an adorable wild rabbit hopes it will not be on the menu in a photo by Chrissy Turner.
More than 2,100 people are part of the club. To join visit facebook. com/ groups/echocameraclub