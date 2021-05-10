A MAN refused service at a pub responded by throwing a glass at the barman and threatening to drive into the front of the premises.

Kieron Gradon and another man entered The Belmont, in Moor End Terrace, Belmont, Durham, with two women, at 9.30pm on August 31, 2019.

Durham Crown Court heard that they approached the bar and one of them demanded, “the strongest shot”, but the assistant refused to serve them as they appeared, “obviously drunk”.

Joe Hedworth, prosecuting, said they, “took exception” to this and the threat was uttered about driving into the front of the pub if they were not served.

Gradon then picked up a glass from the bar, transferred it from one hand to the other, before stepping back and throwing it at the bar man, hitting him on the upper back and shoulder area.

Mr Hedworth said the defendant continued to be abusive, banging on the windows and making further threats as he left.

Gradon then re-entered, throwing a stool across the room at a customer and shouting further abuse, before leaving for good.

Mr Hedworth said the victim was taken to hospital where he received treatment for a 4cm wound to the left shoulder and a small cut to the back of the neck.

The defendant was later cautioned and arrested and, when interviewed several weeks later, made no reply to all questions.

But the court was told he has only one reprimand on his record, dating back a decade, for “dissimilar matters”.

The 25-year-old defendant, of Rushbank Drive, Hetton-le-Hole, denied wounding with intent, but his offer of a guilty plea to unlawful wounding and to a public order charge as an alternative was accepted by the Crown.

No evidence was offered against his co-accused, a 27-year-old South Hetton man, who had been charged with affray.

Tony Davis, for Gradon, told the court: “He does apologise to the victim”, which was said to have been re-iterated in a Probation Service background report.

Judge Ray Singh said having read the contents of the report and, given the fact the defendant was in work and has a virtual clean previous record, he could, therefore, suspend the 15-month prison sentence for two years.

But he ordered Gradon to perform 100-hours’ unpaid work, attend 15 probation rehabilitation activity days, and pay £250 costs.

A formal not guilty verdict was recorded on his co-accused’s affray charge.