A CINEMA chain has confirmed it will be moving into a town that has been without a cinema for years.

From Autumn 2022 film fans in and around Bishop Auckland will have access to a brand new multiplex cinema as part of the new Auckland Retail Park.

Currently in the final detailed design stage, construction will commence in late summer with the cinema due to open in October 2022.

The Reel Cinema Auckland will offer customers access to six Premiere Lounge auditoria, each one boasting large leather seats with extra legroom.

The venue promises to offer customers the ultimate cinema-going indulgence with the Reel Lounge auditorium.

Featuring plush sofas seats and armchairs, it also offers a personal food and drinks service.

Kailash Suri, Managing Director of Reel Cinemas Ltd, said: “We are delighted that work is underway on what will be our seventeenth UK cinema and that we will finally be able to bring Reel Cinemas to the people of Bishop Auckland in the not too distant future.

“We are grateful for the patience of our future customers; due to circumstances that no one could have predicted they have had to wait far too long for their own local multiplex, and we are looking forward to finally getting to meet them late next year.

Reel Cinemas prides itself on offering our audience members great customer service, complete comfort and value for money: the Reel Cinema Auckland will be a family-friendly venue with something for all ages to enjoy.”