THESE are the neighbourhoods in the region which have reported a rise in the number of new Covid cases in the past week.

A total of 78 postcode areas in the North-East and North Yorkshire have seen cases up, compared to the week previous.

Latest Public Health England data shows the picture in the seven days to April 28, compared to the seven days to April 21.

Echo analysis of the latest data found that the majority of areas which have seen a rise in cases have only seen slight increases - between one and three new cases.

However, some areas in County Durham and Sunderland have seen large increases - with one area seeing a rise by eight cases in the past week.

It comes as even more data has become available following the easing of lockdown restrictions on April 12, when non-essential retail and outdoor hospitality reopened.

But although case rates are rising in parts, something which the Prime Minister Boris Johnson previously anticipated, the Government is pushing ahead with its roadmap.

This is mainly driven by the "progress" the vaccination programme is making, recently being opened up to those over the age of 40, and control over the pandemic.

Earlier this week, Mr Johnson said there would be a "good chance" that social distancing measures would be scrapped next month.

He made the comments while the Heath Secretary Matt Hancock expressed certainty over a "great British summer" as he said 50m Covid jabs had now been given.

But to give you an understanding of how the virus is affecting your area - here's the list of postcodes where cases have gone up in the past week.

County Durham

Newton Aycliffe West - 10 new cases (up 8)

Saint Helen Auckland & West Auckland - 9 new cases (up 7)

Crook North & Tow Law - 7 new cases (up 5)

Spennymoor West - 6 new cases (up 4)

Spennymoor East & Ferryhill West - 5 new cases (up 3)

Bishop Auckland South - 5 new cases (up 3)

Durham City - 4 new cases (up 2)

Shildon - 21 new cases (up 10)

Evenwood, Cockfield & Staindrop - 5 new cases (up 2)

Burnopfield - 3 new cases (up 1)

Delves Lane & Leadgate - 3 new cases (up 1)

Bridgehill, Castleside & Harehope Hill - 3 new cases (up 1)

Esh Winning & Ushaw Moor - 3 new cases (up 1)

Coxhoe & Quarrington Hill - 3 new cases (up 1)

Seaham Northlea & Westlea - 3 new cases (up 1)

Peterlee South - 3 new cases (up 1)

Chilton - 14 new cases (up 1)

Darlington

Faverdale, Heighington & Sadberge - 4 new cases (up 2)

Central Darlington - 4 new cases (up 2)

Firthmoor - 4 new cases (up 2)

Middleton & Hurworth - 4 new cases (up 2)

Bank Top - 3 new cases (up 1)

Cockerton & Hopetown - 5 new cases (up 1)

Stockton

Thornaby South - 6 new cases (up 4)

Thornaby Mandale - 4 new cases (up 2)

Roseworth - 3 new cases (up 1)

Central Stockton, Portrack & Low Hartburn - 6 new cases (up 2)

Middlesbrough

Linthorpe West - 4 new cases (up 2)

Middlesbrough Central - 12 new cases (up 5)

Redcar and Cleveland

Redcar Lakes North - 6 new cases (up 4)

Hartlepool

Clavering - 8 new cases (up 6)

Old Town & Grange - 4 new cases (up 2)

Sunderland

Thorney Close & Plains Farm - 7 new cases (up 5)

Oxclose and Lambton - 4 new cases (up 2)

Pennywell and Grindon - 9 new cases (up 4)

Concord and Sulgrave - 3 new cases (up 1)

Sunderland Central & Deptford - 3 new cases (up 1)

Herrington & Doxford - 3 new cases (up 1)

South Tyneside

South Shields East - 4 new cases (up 2)

Hebburn North - 4 new cases (up 2)

Harton East - 3 new cases (up 1)

Simonside - 3 new cases (up 1)

Gateshead

Gateshead Town - 5 new cases (up 3)

Pelaw, Felling Shore & Bill Quay - 3 new cases (up 1)

Blaydon North & Winlaton Mill - 3 new cases (up 1)

Newcastle

Lemington - 8 new cases (up 5)

South Gosforth - 5 new cases (up 3)

Westerhope - 5 new cases (up 3)

Blakelaw - 4 new cases (up 2)

Walker South - 4 new cases (up 2)

Cowgate - 7 new cases (up 3)

Byker - 7 new cases (up 3)

Kingston Park & Dinnington - 5 new cases (up 2)

Shieldfield & Heaton Park - 8 new cases (up 3)

Fawdon South - 3 new cases (up 1)

North Jesmond - 3 new cases (up 1)

Denton - 3 new cases (up 1)

Benwell - 3 new cases (up 1)

City Centre & Arthur's Hill - 4 new cases (up 1)

Elswick - 8 new cases (up 2)

Nunsmoor - 11 new cases (up 2)

North Tyneside

Shiremoor North & South Wellfield - 5 new cases (up 3)

Killingworth West & Camperdown - 4 new cases (up 2)

Whitley Bay North - 3 new cases (up 1)

Fordley - 3 new cases (up 1)

Whitley Bay Promenade - 3 new cases (up 1)

Holystone & Benton - 3 new cases (up 1)

East Benton - 3 new cases (up 1)

Northumberland

Berwick-upon-Tweed Town - 4 new cases (up 2)

Blyth Isabella2 - 4 new cases (up 2)

East Cramlington & Parkside - 4 new cases (up 2)

Blyth Town - 3 new cases (up 1)

Blyth South - 3 new cases (up 1)

Guide Post & Stakeford - 3 new cases (up 1)

Hambleton, North Yorkshire

Thirsk North - 5 new cases (up 3)

Linton, Tollerton & Raskelf - 3 new cases (up 1)

Richmondshire, North Yorkshire

Richmond Town - 3 new cases (up 1)

Leyburn, Middleham & Tunstall - 3 new cases (up 1)

To view the data for yourself - click here