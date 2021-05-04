AN arts centre was delighted to be part of World Book Night.
Greenfield Arts, Newton Aycliffe, took part on World Book Night on Friday April 23 to celebrate creativity and inspire a love of reading.
The annual celebration of books and reading that brings people from all backgrounds together to inspire others to read more.
This year the organisation is celebrating its 10th anniversary and allocated copies of a special publication 'Stories to Make You Smile' to bring happiness and inspiration to others. The book is a collection of warm hearted and funny stories from many well-known comedians and writers such as Jenny Éclair, Mark Watson and Richard Madeley.
Greenfield Arts were able to secure eighty copies of the book and have been gifting copies across the community.
'Stories to Make you Smile' is a timely celebration of the small moments and personal stories that can put a smile on our face.
Greenfield Arts are delighted to be part of this wider campaign and work with World Book Night to involve the community in such a positive ways.
World Book Night was hosted by Sandi Toksvig and was presented by The Reading Agency in conjunction with Specsavers.
Find out more by visiting: greenfield-arts.co.uk or by emailing info@greenfield-arts.co.u
