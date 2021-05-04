A CHARITY is launching a new appeal this May to encourage residents to donate £1 each with hopes of raising much-needed funds.

Nurse-led hospice Willow Burn, in Lanchester, County Durham, hopes residents of Derwentside will donate £1 to the charity in a bid to fund up to 20% of the vital hospice services.

The new campaign is part of ‘Willow Week’ (May 10-16, 2021), the hospice’s annual awareness week, which was first launched in 2020 to shine a spotlight on the work of the nursing, care and counselling team at Willow Burn.

The date was specially chosen to coincide with two national campaigns which are very special to the cause: Dying Matters Week and International Nurses’ Day.

Kirsty Crozier, CEO of Willow Burn Hospice, said: “Each year it costs £1.2 million to provide end of life care and family support services to the population of Derwentside.

"Whilst the hospice does receive a contribution from the NHS, the facility could not be run on this alone and we are responsible for raising over £700,000 of this via our shops, café, grants and fundraising.

"As for so many, the landscape for the next 12 months is uncertain and we know it will be challenging, but iIf everyone who can afford it could donate just £1 to the hospice during Willow Week, it would make a huge difference to our fundraising efforts.”

Willow Week has already gained the support of members of the community with Klassy K9’s Dog Grooming in Lanchester, local author, Peter Jackson and Scott Wynne Photography, all getting behind the campaign with fundraising.

The CEO continued: “We would love as many people in the Derwentside community to get behind Willow Week – it isn’t just about generating funds, there are other ways you can support us including: registering to become a volunteer, donating items to our shops or colouring in a Willow Tree for us to display at the Hospice.”

The hospice offers specialist supportive, palliative and end of life care, including in-patient care, respite, day services and bereavement and family support.

Donations can be made online at willow-burn.co.uk/willow-week/, at the hospice or via SMS by texting WBHOSPICE to 70085. Texts cost £1 plus one standard rate message.

For further information about Willow Week visit willow-burn.co.uk/willow-week/ or contact the Fundraising Team at smankin@willowburnhospice.org.uk