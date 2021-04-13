FUNDRAISERS will be perfecting their lockdown baking skills to support families with dementia through the challenges brought by Covid-19.

Dementia UK’s annual cake and tea event will take place from May 1-8, through backyard brews, driveway cake sales, takeaway teas, and slice deliveries.

Families, businesses, and communities up and down the country will take part to raise funds and spread awareness of Dementia UK’s specialist nurses, whilst keeping safe during the pandemic.

Dementia UK is the only charity dedicated to supporting the whole family through dementia specialist Admiral Nurses.

When things get challenging for people with dementia and their families, Admiral Nurses work alongside them, giving understanding one-to-one support, expert guidance, and practical solutions difficult to find elsewhere.

They are continually trained, developed, and supported by Dementia UK.The charity’s annual fundraising event has raised over £1m since its launch, with the support of fundraisers, Dementia UK staff and celebrities.

Highlights from the event in 2020 included celebrity supporters dressing up as much-loved characters to recreate tea party scenes from the world of film.

Phyllis Logan was Mary Poppins, music producer Naughty Boy was Jay Gatsby, Emma Barton was Holly Golightly, and Jess and Natalya Wright were Alice in Wonderland and the Queen of Hearts.

Dr Hilda Hayo, Chief Admiral Nurse and CEO of Dementia UK, says: “Families with dementia have been adversely affected by lockdown for just over a year now.

"Care home visiting restrictions, the closure of support and respite services, and the resulting social isolation and loneliness, has disproportionately affected people living with dementia and their family carers.

“Whilst Time for a Cuppa will be slightly different this year, we know that dementia support is needed more than ever.

"We are so grateful to all of our fundraisers who will be whipping up treats, enthusiasm, funds, and who are giving their time for others – in a socially distanced way, of course – in what will be a very special and important Time for a Cuppa.”

Karen Houghton, whose mum Christine lives with dementia, is only too aware of the toll that the pandemic has had on people with the condition.

With the support of her Admiral Nurse, Marie, the family has felt less alone: “Marie is so personable and has developed a great relationship with my dad, who had been struggling to cope with all the support services closing down.

“We needed to move mum into residential care, but this was hard to do in the middle of the pandemic as we couldn’t really get a feel for the homes.

"Marie picked up the phone and knew exactly what questions to ask the care homes so we could be confident that we were placing mum in the best place possible. Without her, we just would not have felt supported or valued as a family.”

Dementia UK currently has 307 Admiral Nurses who have supported families throughout the pandemic across a range of care settings.

The charity also has its Admiral Nurse Dementia Helpline, which is busier than ever before with responding to calls from families who have no one else to turn to.

For more information about Time for a Cuppa and how to host a tea party with the free fundraising pack, call 020 8036 5380, visit dementiauk.org/timeforacuppa or email timeforacuppa@dementiauk.org