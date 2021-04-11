A BARBER shop which serves up pints of beer alongside its trims is getting ready to dish out post-lockdown haircuts when it opens for the first time on Monday.

Head Quarters Barbers & Beverages is opening a shop in West Auckland Road, Darlington, as well as Bishop Auckland and Middlesbrough, creating 30 jobs.

Owner Mike Racz said: “Our mission is to bring one of the oldest professions into the 21st Century.

“We’re introducing new technology across the board from booking systems to the shop floor. It’s a traditional barbers with a modern twist.”

The shop interior features traditional personalised barber chairs and a self-serve bar where punters can pull a beer.

Booking is available via an app, with live waiting times – so customers know when the next barber is free.

Richard Bland, HQ managing director, a former director and shareholder of the well-known SAKS Franchise chain, said: “When I heard about this new business idea, I knew I had to be part of it. We’ve had a lot of fun – mixed with a lot of hard work – to perfect what we want to be an exciting change to the way barbers are run.

“Hairdressing has been hit really hard by Covid. We are thrilled to be able to offer 30 jobs across our first three salons. We will also be offering conversion courses for hairdressers wishing to work for HQ - working for us will be a career, not just a job.”

Mark Ladyman, Darlington Borough Council’s assistant director of economic growth, said: “Head Quarters are a welcome addition to our town. After a year like no other, when lots of businesses were forced to close their doors, it was for many a sink or swim situation.

“As our town returns to some kind of normal, I am delighted that HQ are able to offer jobs to local people. I wish them the best of luck.”