A FURTHER 34 people who tested positive for coronavirus have died in hospital in England, bringing the total number of confirmed deaths reported in hospitals to 86,510, NHS England said on Thursday.
Patients were aged between 54 and 95 and all had known underlying health conditions.
The deaths occurred between December 26 and April 7.
There were 19 other deaths reported with no positive Covid-19 test result.
Government data up to April 7 shows that of the 37,899,029 jabs given in the UK so far, 31,807,124 were first doses – a rise of 99,530 on the previous day.
Some 6,091,905 were second doses, an increase of 408,396.
The Government also said that, as of 9am on Thursday, there had been a further 3,030 lab-confirmed cases in the UK. It brings the total to 4,370,321.
A breakdown of cases in the North East and North Yorkshire is as follows: County Durham: 37,737, was 37,722; Darlington: 7,449, was 7,444; Gateshead: 13,693, was 13,688; Hartlepool: 8,835, was 8,825; Middlesbrough: 12,367; was 12,360; Newcastle: 23,319; was 23,305; North Tyneside: 12,391, was 12,380; North Yorkshire: 29,429, was 29,403; Redcar and Cleveland: 9,262, was 9,257; South Tyneside: 11,290, was 11,286; Stockton: 15,779, was 15,786; Sunderland: 21,971. was 21,952; York: 12,225, was 12,219.