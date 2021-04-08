A GROUP of walkers have raised money to pay for an entertainer to visit a local care home.
On Easter Monday a fundraising group set off from Barrington Lodge Care Home, Bishop Auckland and walked to Locomotion and back.
The group have managed to raise over £300 to pay for an entertainer to visit Barrington Lodge.
It was organised by the local postman Phil Hetherington, who previously walked to Hartlepool dressed as Mario to raise money for charity.
Some of the group were in fancy dress including Spiderman, Sylvester the cat and the Easter Bunny.
The group were supported by Tesco Bishop Auckland which provided them with refreshments.
Mr Hetherington said: “It was a fantastic effort by all the walkers who faced freezing and gusty weather's, also thank you for the kind donations.”
John Bailey Tesco Community Champion said: "Phil has been doing lots in the community helping to raise funds, he does a fantastic amount of work and he’s a community champion.”