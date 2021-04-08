A MAN ran a campaign of harassment against his sister as he disapproved of her choice of boyfriend.
Joshua Wellock, 21, is now serving his first custodial sentence after breaching a restraining order imposed on February 26 forbidding contact with his sister’s partner or from making references to him on social media.
Durham Crown Court heard he sent a series of “no caller identity” messages to his sister on March 2 and 3, which were bound to get back to her boyfriend.
Uzma Khan, prosecuting, said his voice was recognised calling her a “grass”.
He later made derogatory references to his sister’s boyfriend, threatening to bomb their home, claiming he was coming to Coxhoe to kill him.
Police were called and Wellock’s phone was seized, revealing the “no identity” calls made to his sister.
The defendant, 21, of Front Street, Pity Me, admitted harassment and breaching the restraining order.
Shaun Dryden, mitigating, told the court: “This pattern of offending goes back to late last year, involving his mother, against a background of his addiction to cocaine.
“He has to accept, in this case, it’s a matter for his sister who she has a relationship with and it was inevitable she would have told her boyfriend what was said.”
Judge Ray Singh told Wellock his recent antecedent history was of “extreme concern” and he has now, “come to the end of the road.”
Imposing an eight-month prison sentence he extended the restraining order to cover Wellock’s sister,for five years.