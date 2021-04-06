LETTING agent My Property Box has announced it is moving into property sales as part of a significant expansion of its business.

The decision follows the acquisition of Bishop Auckland estate agent Lifestyle Property – whose sales, lettings and property management services have been transferred to My Property Box.

Ashley Fenwick, the founder of Lifestyle Property, has also joined the team, where she will play a leading role in growing its property sales business.

My Property Box, which has its headquarters in Darlington, is also continuing to grow its lettings portfolio following a further acquisition of Westoe Lettings in South Shields, strengthening its position on Tyneside and Wearside.

Ben Quaintrell, founder and managing director of My Property Box, said: “Huge opportunities lie ahead for the North East following recent government confirmation that Treasury North is moving to Darlington, Teesside has been granted freeport status, together with several exciting developments in the green energy sector.

“Many hundreds of jobs are being created and that will not only stimulate the local economy but trigger a huge demand for quality homes, both to own and rent.

“We have spent the past nine years establishing ourselves as lettings and property management leader, expanding from our Tees Valley heartland to offer our services throughout the North East and North Yorkshire.

“The acquisition of Lifestyle Property, together with Ashley’s invaluable industry expertise and knowledge, means it is the perfect moment to move into property sales.

“We provide landlords and tenants with an exceptional level of service and that ethos will continue in our approach to property sales. I’m confident this move will strengthen the business – making it well placed to benefit from a new era of optimism and prosperity for the area.”

Ms Fenwick, who has more than 25 years’ experience in property sales, having previously worked for Halifax and Ann Cordey Estate Agents, before setting up Lifestyle Property in 2010, said: “It was the right time for me to sell the business, having run things single-handedly for the past 12 months.

“I also believe there is a growing trend towards a more digitally focused and tech-savvy approach, such as that provided by My Property Box, which is likely to reduce the need for a presence on the high street.”