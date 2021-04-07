IT's less than a week to go until pubs, restaurants and cafes reopen to customers outdoors - and these County Durham venues are too.

More than 50 pubs across the county have confirmed their plans to reopen outdoors, making full use of their beer gardens and outside space on April 12.

The majority of these venues have been listed by Durham's Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA), which has also been asking publicans whether they are reopening.

This list is in addition to our comprehensive guide on all of the Durham City venues (including a few eateries) also doing the same.

The reopening of the hospitality sector outdoors coincides with the recent easing of rules on who you can and cannot meet.

The rule-of-six made a return on March 29 - meaning up to six people can now meet, or two households, in any outdoor space including beer gardens.

See what is confirmed so far below:

Black Horse, Beamish

Stables Bar & Restaurant, Beamish

Caps Off, Bishop Auckland

Green Tree, Bishop Auckland

Sportsmans Inn (Merry Monk), Bishop Auckland

Stanley Jefferson, Bishop Auckland

Welcome, Bishop Auckland

Dun Cow, Bournmoor

Brawn's Den, Brandon

Owl & Otter, Burnopfield

Wicket Gate, Chester-le-Street

Company Row, Consett

Old Mill, Consett

Royal Oak, Cornsay Colliery

Bishops' Mill, Durham

Dunelm Ridge, Durham

Hill Island Brewery, Durham

Library, Durham

Newton Grange, Durham

Queen's Head Hotel, Durham

Ramside Hall, Durham

Victoria, Durham

Waiting Room, Durham

Ye Old Elm Tree, Durham

Duke of York, Fir Tree 

Fram Ferment, Framwellgate Moor

Stapylton Arms, Hawthorn

South Causey Inn, Kip Hill 

Kings Head, Lanchester

Langley Park, Langley Park 

Jolly Drovers, Leadgate

Old Mill, Metal Bridge

Poachers, Metal Bridge

Red Lion, North Bitchburn 

Red Lion, Ouston

Red Lion, Plawsworth

Crow's Nest, Seaham

Ceddesfeld Hall, Sedgefield

Corner House, Sedgefield

Impeccable Pig, Sedgefield

Sedgefield Cricket Club, Sedgefield

Farmers Arms, Shadforth

The Avenue, Shincliffe

Grand Electric Hall, Spennymoor

Blue Bell Inn, St John's Chapel 

March Hare, Tindale Crescent 

Burn Inn, Willington

Travellers Rest, Witton Gilbert 

Bay Horse, Wolsingham

Hallgarth Manor Hotel, Pittington

The Aviator Gin Bar, Newton Aycliffe

If you're planning to reopen in County Durham - email jim.scott@newsquest.co.uk to be added to our list! 