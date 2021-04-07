IT's less than a week to go until pubs, restaurants and cafes reopen to customers outdoors - and these County Durham venues are too.
More than 50 pubs across the county have confirmed their plans to reopen outdoors, making full use of their beer gardens and outside space on April 12.
The majority of these venues have been listed by Durham's Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA), which has also been asking publicans whether they are reopening.
This list is in addition to our comprehensive guide on all of the Durham City venues (including a few eateries) also doing the same.
The reopening of the hospitality sector outdoors coincides with the recent easing of rules on who you can and cannot meet.
The rule-of-six made a return on March 29 - meaning up to six people can now meet, or two households, in any outdoor space including beer gardens.
See what is confirmed so far below:
Black Horse, Beamish
Stables Bar & Restaurant, Beamish
Caps Off, Bishop Auckland
Green Tree, Bishop Auckland
Sportsmans Inn (Merry Monk), Bishop Auckland
Stanley Jefferson, Bishop Auckland
Welcome, Bishop Auckland
Dun Cow, Bournmoor
Brawn's Den, Brandon
Owl & Otter, Burnopfield
Wicket Gate, Chester-le-Street
Company Row, Consett
Old Mill, Consett
Royal Oak, Cornsay Colliery
Bishops' Mill, Durham
Dunelm Ridge, Durham
Hill Island Brewery, Durham
Library, Durham
Newton Grange, Durham
Queen's Head Hotel, Durham
Ramside Hall, Durham
Victoria, Durham
Waiting Room, Durham
Ye Old Elm Tree, Durham
Duke of York, Fir Tree
Fram Ferment, Framwellgate Moor
Stapylton Arms, Hawthorn
South Causey Inn, Kip Hill
Kings Head, Lanchester
Langley Park, Langley Park
Jolly Drovers, Leadgate
Old Mill, Metal Bridge
Poachers, Metal Bridge
Red Lion, North Bitchburn
Red Lion, Ouston
Red Lion, Plawsworth
Crow's Nest, Seaham
Ceddesfeld Hall, Sedgefield
Corner House, Sedgefield
Impeccable Pig, Sedgefield
Sedgefield Cricket Club, Sedgefield
Farmers Arms, Shadforth
The Avenue, Shincliffe
Grand Electric Hall, Spennymoor
Blue Bell Inn, St John's Chapel
March Hare, Tindale Crescent
Burn Inn, Willington
Travellers Rest, Witton Gilbert
Bay Horse, Wolsingham
Hallgarth Manor Hotel, Pittington
The Aviator Gin Bar, Newton Aycliffe
If you're planning to reopen in County Durham - email jim.scott@newsquest.co.uk to be added to our list!
