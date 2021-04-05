VIBRANT birds can be seen in this week’s selection of pictures from The Northern Echo Camera Club, from a goldfinch showing off red feathers in Hardwick Park, to bigger birds taking off and coming in to land on waters across the region.

Stunning pink blossom can be seen in a picture by Pauline Raine, and the deep reds and blues of a pheasant can be seen in a photo from John Lavelle.

This selection appreciates and shows the beauty of wild birds all across the region.

A hungry robin picks at an apple   Picture: IAN TWIZELL

A grey heron can also be a keen fisherman!   Picture: PETER OUGHTON

Pheasant portrait   Picture: JOHN LAVELLE

Incoming   Picture: VAL KEARTON

A goldfinch showing off its colours at Hardwick Park   Picture: BRYAN WALKER

An attempt at take off   Picture: ANDY MORKOT

Blue tit reflection   Picture: ANN NEWBOULD

Starlings on the move in unison   Picture: DON TOY

Daffodils in the wind   Picture: IAN MAGGIORE

This is just a small selection of the pictures shared by the camera club, and more than 2,100 people are signed up as camera club members.

To join them, share photos, or to see more pictures from other members, visit facebook.com/ groups/echocameraclub