VIBRANT birds can be seen in this week’s selection of pictures from The Northern Echo Camera Club, from a goldfinch showing off red feathers in Hardwick Park, to bigger birds taking off and coming in to land on waters across the region.
Stunning pink blossom can be seen in a picture by Pauline Raine, and the deep reds and blues of a pheasant can be seen in a photo from John Lavelle.
This selection appreciates and shows the beauty of wild birds all across the region.
A hungry robin picks at an apple Picture: IAN TWIZELL
A grey heron can also be a keen fisherman! Picture: PETER OUGHTON
Pheasant portrait Picture: JOHN LAVELLE
Incoming Picture: VAL KEARTON
A goldfinch showing off its colours at Hardwick Park Picture: BRYAN WALKER
An attempt at take off Picture: ANDY MORKOT
Blue tit reflection Picture: ANN NEWBOULD
Starlings on the move in unison Picture: DON TOY
Daffodils in the wind Picture: IAN MAGGIORE
This is just a small selection of the pictures shared by the camera club, and more than 2,100 people are signed up as camera club members.
To join them, share photos, or to see more pictures from other members, visit facebook.com/ groups/echocameraclub