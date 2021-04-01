IT was second time lucky for the Bishop of Durham when he led a pilgrimage on the new Northern Saints Trails.
Bishop Paul Butler was due to launch the six new 'Ways' last year but had to postpone due to Covid-19 restrictions.
Following an inaugural pilgrimage service on Palm Sunday, in Gainford, Bishop Paul and wife Rosemary, along with pilgrimage route coordinator David Pott and up to three church members, completed the first walk earlier this week.
The Ways of Life, Love, Learning and Light all lead to the shrine of St Cuthbert at Durham Cathedral and The Angel's Way and The Way of the Sea provide links to give pilgrims continuous routes between Lindisfarne and Durham.
Bishop Paul said: "I think the big thing is it encourages people to take a bit of time-out. To walk, to discover things about themselves, about other people, about communities but above all about God.
"One of the things I love about the new routes is that they are short enough for a large number of people to do them."
Details at northernsaints.com