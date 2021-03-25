A FOOTBALL club has entered a national competition to win a share of £50,000.

Shildon AFC is hoping to receive funds from the Buildbase Community Club Award – giving two non-league clubs £25,000 each of building materials to improve their facilities.

Judges from Buildbase and the FA will be looking for clubs that have gone above and beyond to support their community through the pandemic as well as feasible renovation projects that will benefit the community.

Shildon AFC would like to use the cash to create a garden area with outdoor seating and a covered roof to enable the community further use of its facilities and improve the match day experience for fans.

During the pandemic Shildon AFC supplied food parcels to the Solan Connor Family Trust and Shildon Alive, and ran a holiday course for disadvantaged children over the summer.

The club has also been supporting children who have been left behind with their schoolwork by providing a homework hub.

Clubs are encouraged to get fans to support their application through the club voting web page and social media.

The club with the most votes will score a “golden ticket” with automatic entry to the final.

The Buildbase Community Club Award is open to all clubs taking part in the Buildbase FA Trophy and Vase competitions.

Six clubs will be shortlisted to present their case for the award and pitch their renovation project to the panel of judges.

Winners will be announced in April with a special presentation at the Buildbase FA Trophy and Vase Final in May.

Buildbase has been giving away building materials to help renovate non-league football clubs since it became the title sponsor of the FA Trophy and Vase in 2016.

Paul Roche, managing director at Buildbase said: “Over the last year we have heard so many heart warming stories about clubs who have gone the extra mile to help their community get through the pandemic. We decided that this is something to be celebrated and rewarded, so this year we will not only be supporting clubs in dire need of renovation, but also those who have made a real difference to the people in their local areas.”

To vote for Shildon AFC pledge your support online at landing.buildbase.co.uk/pitch-in-your-support/