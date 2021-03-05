A MAN who downloaded 115 indecent images of children denied being sexually aroused by such material.

The images were found on a mobile phone and computer tower seized by police in a search of Adam Baker’s home in Crook, on June 14, last year.

Durham Crown Court was told 54 were in the most serious category and most were videos rather than stills.

Jonathan Gittins, prosecuting, said the images were downloaded from the internet over ten days in November, 2019.

All but one of those on the hard drive of the computer tower were already deleted.

In his police interview Baker admitted having been in possession of the images.

He claimed to have been having trouble at work some years ago and began drinking heavily, while suffering depression.

Baker said he last looked at them when he was going through a depressive phase, but not for several months.

Mr Gittins said Baker told police he did not have any sexual interest in children and was not aroused by them, but he did like to look at them.

He would seek them on his phone and transfer them to his computer.

Mr Gittins said an aggravating feature was the young age of some of the children featured, some who were suffering discernible pain and distress.

Baker, 31, of Scafell Gardens, who has no previous convictions, admitted three counts of making indecent images of children.

Duncan McReddie, in mitigation, said: “These were viewed for no more than a ten-day period and put out of reach where he didn’t have the technological skill to retrieve them.”

Mr McReddie said the defendant has shown, “a very high degree of candour, which is unusual in this type of case.”

Recorder Carl Gumsley said those who watch, make and download such images help to perpetuate to production of more material, meaning more children are, “grossly abused and violated.”

He made Baker subject of a three-year community order during which he must undergo 40 probation-run rehabilitation activity days and attend up to 90 sex offender work programme days.

Baker, who must comply with a Sexual Harm Prevention Order and register as a sex offender, both for five years, was also ordered to pay £425 costs. Recorder Gumsley also ordered destruction of the seized devices.