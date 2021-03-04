A County Durham MP seeking fairer justice on one punch killings after the death of her father has taken her fight to Parliament.

Bishop Auckland MP Dehenna Davison recently launched the All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) for One-Punch Assaults, which aims to examine sentencing and the impact on surviving victims and the families of those killed.

The launch marked the 14th anniversary since the death of Ms Davison’s father, who was killed after a punch was thrown in a pub.

Speaking in the House of Commons earlier today via videolink, Ms Davison called for the issue to be debated in Parliament.

She said: "I've been really moved over recent days by the number of people who have reached out to me sharing their own experiences.

"I would like to ask for a debate in Government time to discuss the impacts of one punch assaults and how best the criminal justice system can be reformed to ensure that the families or all victims feel fully supported by the system."

In response, Jacob Rees-Mogg said: "I commend my honourable friend for the work

She has done campaigning on this matter which is I know is one that is very close to her heart.

"The type of assaults she is describing are senseless evil acts of violence which the Government is committed to eradicating. We are taking steps to do so including more efficient application of the criminal justice system with over 6,000 new police officers already recruited from last year. This is a major step in ensuring the law is enforced.

"I will of course raise her specific points with the Home Office, the Ministry of Justice and the backbench business committee may be a very good port of call with the support of all the people she's gotten to join her APPG for a debate."