A PARTY at a County Durham house was shut down by police who found some of those present were from the Blackpool area.

Officers in Ferryhill issued Covid-19 fines to a number of people found at the gathering at the weekend.

Officers in nearby Spennymoor also issued a warning to young people and parents in Spennymoor, after receiving a high number of reports of youths gathering in the town and in Jubilee Park.

A spokesperson said: "Details of youths have been taken, warnings issued, and parents have been spoken with.

"Whilst new regulations have been released, no changes have been made yet therefore we ask members of the public to stick to the current Covid-19 regulations."

And Bishop Auckland police said officers plan to speak with a number of youths who are potentially breaching Covid regulations and causing ASB.

The spokesperson added: "This could result in the parents receiving fines, which start at £200, if their child is gathering in large groups.

"If you are aware of the identity of any of the youths that may have been responsible, then please contact us via 101 or the Live Chat facility on our website. We will always act on the information you provide to us."

Breaches of Covid-19 regulations were also reported by North Yorkshire Police at the weekend.

Extra officers were out on patrol at the weekend, particularly in Scarborough which a large number of people had travelled to, to proactivly engage with members of the public and asking the reason for their journey.

On Facebook the force said: "Let's stick with the great efforts we have seen from so many people throughout the pandemic, and keep doing the right thing."