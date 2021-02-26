DISCUSSIONS are underway that could lead to the creation of 70 environmentally-friendly holiday cabins in Hamsterley Forest.

Forestry England, which manages the 5,000 acre site, is holding talks with a travel company, in a bid to further boost visitor numbers.

The area, near Bishop Auckland, is already popular with walkers, mountain bikers and horse riders.

Now it is hoped the forest could attract people to enjoy overnight stays.

Forestry England is in contact with Forest Holidays, which has built cabins at other sites around the country.

A Forestry England spokesperson said: “Hamsterley Forest is County Durham’s largest forest, attracting visitors from across the region each year to explore, be active and enjoy the woodland wildlife and scenery.

“Last year the forest welcomed some 250,000 visits.

“We are at the very early stage of exploring two possible ideas to improve Hamsterley Forest for visitors.”

Plans also include upgrading and redeveloping the existing facilities to make sure they meet visitor needs.

This could include the forest’s ageing café and the current visitor hub.

The proposed overnight accommodation would be built close to the existing visitor facilities and the scheme has been assessed and approved internally in accordance with Forestry England policy guidance.

Information posted on the Forestry England website said: “We have begun discussions with Forest Holidays, who are one of our long-term partners, to explore options for a site with up to 70 eco-sensitive cabins.

“In the last 50 years, we have created eight sensitively-placed cabin sites in forests we care for.

“We are at an early stage of the process.

“The Forestry England Board agreed to approve to grant the option for a lease to Forest Holidays on February 11, 2021.

“Forest Holidays have up to three years to carry out the relevant survey work to inform and work up the detailed plans for consultation. Any early surveys already completed by Forest Holidays have been completed to inform their opinion as to whether they would wish to take up any offer of an option to lease.”

Forest Holidays has been contacted for comment.