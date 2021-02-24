A WOMAN is being sought by police after failing to appear in court.
Amy Beaumont, 32, has links to the Aycliffe, Durham, Consett and Middlesbrough areas.
Anyone with any information as to her whereabouts should contact Durham Crime Team on 101.
