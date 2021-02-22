A MAN was seriously hurt in a suspected assault, which police say followed a street brawl yesterday.
Officers were called to reports of several men fighting in the street in Green Lane, near the fire station in Bishop Auckland, just before 1pm.
Four vehicles were also damaged.
A short time later, a man is believed to have been assaulted in Lime Grove and suffered serious injuries.
He is currently in hospital in a stable condition.
A spokesperson for Durham Constabulary said: “Officers are satisfied that this is an isolated incident and all of the men involved are known to each other.”
Officers have appealed to anyone with any information, particularly dashcam or mobile phone footage, to call Durham Constabulary on 101 with incident reference number 211 of February 21.
