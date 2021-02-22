A MAN is due in court today after he was arrested on suspicion of stalking.
Police in Ferryhill, County Durham, said officers arrested a 45-year-old man on suspicion of domestic related stalking on Saturday evening.
Following an investigation into the offences, the suspected was charged and remanded into police custody to appear at Newton Aycliffe Magistrates Court on Monday, February 22.
The same man has also been reported to court for public order offences in relation to a disturbance that occurred on the afternoon of Monday, February 15 on Darlington Road, Ferryhill.
Urging victims of domestic abuse to seek help, Durham Police said: "Don’t suffer in silence, if you or someone you know are suffering from domestic violence seek advice at nationaldahelpline.org.uk"