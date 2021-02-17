A VILLAGE hall has received a grant to help make it more accessible to the community.
Frosterley Village Hall have been raising funds for some time to convert the former caretakers flat into smaller meeting rooms.
This is in order to make the village hall even more user friendly, and accessible.
Durham County Councillor John Shuttleworth has given Frosterley Village Hall £5,000 from his Council Neighbourhood Budget towards the improvements.
Cllr Shuttleworth said: “I am always happy to support community efforts, and a lot of hard work has been done by the Committee over many months to raise funds.”
Linda Brewin, Chairperson of Frosterley Village Hall said: “We have been closed since last March, prior to the lockdown we started a campaign to create a downstairs area for people in wheelchairs and with pushchairs.
“The local councillors have supported this initiative.
“Hopefully it will be finished before we reopen.”