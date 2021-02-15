FIVE men caught using off-road vehicles anti-socially in Weardale have been fined for breaching coronavirus regulations.
Durham Police said the men aged between 19 and 30 had been causing distress and annoyance to the community on Friday night.
The culprits were stopped by officers after being seen in two vehicles on the moorlands and along green lanes in Weardale.
The driver of one of the vehicles was reported for offences including being disqualified and having no insurance.
All of the men, who had travelled from as far as Gateshead, Chester-le-Street and Langley Park, were also handed £200 fines for breaching covid regulations.
Inspector Ed Turner said: “This type of anti-social behaviour will not be tolerated and our officers will continue to carry out patrols and take action to keep everyone safe.
“Those who choose to blatantly ignore the Covid rules and put others at risk can expect to receive a fixed penalty notice.”