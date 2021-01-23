POLICE have closed a road in County Durham following "a number of accidents" caused by icy conditions.

Durham Police says the A689 is closed near Sedgefield because of a number of collisions.

The closure is westbound, between the two roundabouts with the A177.

In a post on social media, the force said: "The A689 has been closed westbound at Sedgefield between the two roundabouts with the A177 (Race-course and Little Chef) following a number RTC's on the icy road."