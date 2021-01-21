A BINGO hall that was once a town cinema has stirred up interest after a number of artefacts were discovered in the attic of the building.

As a result of the find, enthusiasts have formed a community group to raise money to create a People’s Museum in part of the Hippodrome building in Bishop Auckland, after cinematic projectors and original seats were discovered during a recent clean-up.

The group has set up a Facebook page, Bishop Auckland People’s Museum, and the plan is to raise enough funds to bring the museum to life.

The building, which currently operates as a bingo hall, opened as a theatre on July 24, 1909, and shortly after that it became a cinema.

The cinema, Essoldo, was open until 1962 and in that year the building became the bingo hall.

By opening a museum, the group hopes to provide a glimpse of the town history’s and heritage, and give older generations fond memories.

Michael O’Neill, leader of the group, said: “We’re very excited about what we’ll find when we’re able to have a proper look around. At the moment I have no idea what else might be up in the attic.

“I know that when the Darlington Hippodrome was re-serviced, there were loads of artefacts found, so I do expect to find something in the Bishop Auckland building – it’s like walking into a time warp, it’s unbelievable.”

In 1909, the foundation stone for the building was laid by Sir William Eden, of Windlestone Hall, who was the father of Prime Minister Sir Anthony Eden.

Sir William was presented with a pen and ink sketch of the theatre by Darlington architect, JJ Taylor, who also handed him a silver trowel.

Mr O’Neill said: “I think preserving history is very important, and that it will be greatly appreciated by people in the town.

“On our Facebook page, we get messages from people expressing fond memories of the cinema, and telling us what films they saw there in the 1950s and 1960s.

“There’s also an element of family interest – many people have contacted us saying their grandparents or relatives worked there, so there are a lot of personal links within the community in that way.

“I think it will not only bring back memories for the older generations, but also get younger generations involved and teach them about the history of Bishop Auckland, which we should be very proud of.

“If we get our wish and we raise a few quid, what we’re going to try to do is make a cinema on the original balcony called Essoldo, the name of the cinema in the 1900’s, for nostalgia.

“With the developments happening at the bottom of the town, I think people are focusing on the rebirth of Bishop Auckland and getting tourism back into the area, which is great, but I think in some ways people are losing focus of what Bishop was.

“I think we need to remind people that we had a really successful town that was even nicknamed mini-London at one point, and it is important to remember the people who built the town – the old miners, railway workers and steel workers.

“The cinema might not get the same attention as the Spanish Art Gallery, but it will have interest in a different way, a way that is special and personal to people, and hopefully through that interest we’ll have some footfall at the cinema when tourists visit the town.”

To support or give funds to the team, visit Re Open Essoldo Bishop Auckland Peoples Museum at gofundme.com