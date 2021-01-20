A TAKEAWAY has been stripped of its late night licence after an illegal immigrant was found working there.

Durham police requested a review into the workings of Best Kebab, in South Street, Crook, following the discovery and suspicions that CCTV equipment was tampered with before being handed to officers as evidence after being requested.

PC Claire McNaney, speaking at a Durham County Council’s Statutory Licensing Sub-Committee meeting last week, said: “Over the past 12 months, the police have spent hundreds of hours dealing with failings at the premises caused by substandard management, resulting in a disproportionate amount of time compared to other licensed premises we deal with.

“Given this is a new licence, only granted in December 2019, we would not expect such failure to adhere to the licence conditions.

“It’s clear the licence holder has no idea of the conditions on his licence, nor has he any control over the premises.

“Initially flatly denying employing an illegal worker, he later passed the buck to other staff members, it is apparent he has furnished a story to mitigate evidence provided by police, rather than based on fact.”

PC McNaney was speaking at last week’s (Tuesday, January 12) meeting of Durham County Council’s Statutory Licensing Sub-Committee, which was held by videolink and broadcast via YouTube.

Representing the licence holder, named in paperwork as Ismail Kadeh, solicitor James Kemp, admitted there had been ‘failings’ at the takeaway, but asked for a chance to rectify them.

Members of the panel were unconvinced and agreed to revoke the business licence allowing it to trade between 11pm to 1am, Monday to Thursday, and 11pm to 2am,Friday to Sunday.