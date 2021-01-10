A PEDESTRIAN was hit by the wing mirror of a passing car whilst walking beside a road near Bishop Auckland.
The motorist involved did not to stop to check on the casualty's welfare or to report the matter to police.
Officers are now appealing for information about the incident, which happened on Tuesday, January 5.
A spokesperson for Durham police said: "Police are appealing for information after a pedestrian was hit with a wing mirror on the B6282 near Bishop Auckland.
"The incident occurred shortly before 6pm on Tuesday night.
"It is believed the pedestrian was walking towards Low Etherley when the vehicle's wing mirror clipped the pedestrian's arm.
"Officers are now keen to identify the driver who failed to stop."
Anyone with information or CCTV footage covering the area is asked to call PC Quarmby on the non-emergency number 101, quoting incident 288 of January 5.
