A VIDEO has gone viral after a man caught his neighbour skiing down his street.
After heavy snow this week, Stephen O'Sullivan caught his neighbour Darren Ankers skiing down his street in Ferryhill.
Stephen said: "He goes skiing quite regularly. He was meant to be going to the Alps this month, but with Covid it's been cancelled.
"With all the snow he decided to walk up and ski down the road instead of going to the Alps."
Stephen and Darren live on Brancepeth Road which is on a hill.
The video has had 160,000 views so far after Stephen posted it on Facebook two days ago.