THE following cases were heard at Peterlee and Newton Aycliffe Magistrates’ Courts in the last week.

BRIAN HASWELL, 52, was disqualified from driving for four months and fined £120 after he was caught behind the wheel whilst disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence. The Eldon Terrace, Ferryhill resident pleaded guilty and was ordered to pay £34 to fund victim services and £85 court costs.

ANDREW WHITE of Shipley Terrace, Crook, was discharged conditionally for six months after pleading guilty to theft from the Co-op. The 40-year-old was ordered to pay £154 compensation and £22 to fund victim services.

LEWIS ANDREW HALL, 27, of Cotswold, Chilton, was fined £120 and ordered to pay £100 compensation after he assaulted a police officer. Hall indicated a plea of guilt and was made to pay a £34 victim surcharge and £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

PAUL HARLAND, of Boyne Street, Willington, was fined £440 for stealing £60 worth of food from the Co-Op. The crime was proved in his absence and the 25-year-old was ordered to pay £60 compensation.

DANIEL ANTHONY LITTLEWOOD, of Darlington Road, Ferryhill, was handed a community order for harassing a woman. The 35-year-old was also given a restraining order banning him from contacting the victim.

MABAST MOHAMMAD, of Basingstoke Road, Peterlee, was discharged conditionally for six months after he was caught driving without insurance. The 22-year-old pleaded guilty and was given six penalty driving points.

IAN ORD, 23, of Eight Street, Horden, assaulted a police officer at Sunderland. Ord indicated a plea of guilt and was given a community order and made to pay £100 compensation. He was also ordered to pay £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

CRAKE (correct) DEAN FISHWICK, of no fixed address assaulted a woman by beating her at Peterlee. The 25-year-old pleaded guilty and was sent to prison for eight weeks and also banned from contacting the victim by a restraining order.

BRETT NORTHEY, 29, was discharged conditionally for 12 months after he dishonestly used electricity. Northey – who is serving time at HMP Northumberland – was ordered to pay £126.51 compensation and £85 court costs.

STUART DAVID SLATER, 31, of Myrtle Grove, Burnopfield, was fined £180 and given six penalty driving points after he was caught driving without insurance. Slater pleaded not guilty but was convicted of the offence and made to pay £200 to the Crown Prosecution Service and £34 to fund victim services.

MARK RAYMOND ERRINGTON, from Sunderland, was disqualified from driving for 12 months and made to pay £120 after was caught driving whilst under the influence of cocaine. The 33-year-old Belle View Park resident pleaded guilty and was made to pay a £34 victim surcharge and £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

NATHAN LEWIS PRENDERGAST, of Eldon Street, Darlington, was caught behind the wheel whilst disqualified from driving. The 27-year-old was banned from driving for 30 months and handed a community order. He was also made to pay £85 court costs and £95 to fund victim services.